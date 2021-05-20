Mike Hill: Ex Hartlepool Labour MP breached sexual misconduct policy
- Published
Former Labour MP Mike Hill breached Parliament's sexual misconduct policy, an independent panel has found.
Its report concluded Mr Hill, whose resignation as MP for Hartlepool triggered a by-election, would likely have been suspended had he not quit.
The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said it took a "very serious view of his conduct".
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has stripped Mr Hill of his right to a parliamentary pass as a former MP.
Mr Hill is also awaiting the outcome of an employment tribunal, with a decision expected next month.
A former parliamentary worker alleges he sexually harassed and bullied her over a 16-month period, groping her and rubbing himself against her.
'No apology or regret'
Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP, said of Mr Hill: "Had he remained a member of Parliament, a significant sanction would have been under consideration.
"In the light of his resignation, however, the sub-panel concluded that no available sanction met the facts of this case and the specific circumstances of the responder. They therefore did not impose or recommend a sanction."
The IEP upheld two complaints relating to sexual misconduct by Mr Hill, although it found a third allegation, of workplace victimisation and discrimination, unproven.
He was notified of the panel's findings on 5 March and resigned on 16 March.
The panel delayed publication of its findings until the conclusion of the employment tribunal on Wednesday.
In a statement to the IEP, the victim described Mr Hill's actions as having a severe impact on her self-esteem, confidence and wellbeing.
During an online meeting on 25 March to discuss its findings, the panel said Mr Hill told them he was "mortified" by their decision and had got himself "into a stupid situation of my own making".
It added he made "no acknowledgment of sexual misconduct or the impact of it, and, therefore, no apology or regret for his actions".
The panel noted Mr Hill "expressed remorse, but only for the circumstances in which he now found himself".
Prospect, a union representing staff working in Parliament, said the ruling "raises questions over whether it is right that men who are accused of sexual misconduct are permitted to physically interact with female staff, visitors and MPs".
Deputy general secretary Garry Graham called for a review of current practices "particularly on this issue of how women can be kept safe at work, while allegations are investigated".
