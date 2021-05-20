Stockton Globe: Over-budget theatre revamp finally finished
- Published
A delayed and over-budget theatre renovation has finally been completed.
Work to refurbish Stockton's Globe Theatre began 10 years ago but structural problems meant the original budget of £4m ballooned to £27.9m.
With a capacity of 3,000 it is the biggest live entertainment venue between Newcastle and Leeds, Stockton Council said.
Cabinet member for regeneration Nigel Cooke said it was an "absolute game-changer for the area".
"It puts Stockton back on the map as a live entertainment destination," he said.
Tickets to see Paloma Faith at the theatre in October sold out within eight hours, he added.
Other shows announced include Tim Minchin, Jools Holland, Jimmy Carr, UB40 and Status Quo, who were the last band to perform at the Globe in 1974.
The theatre will be operated by the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), which runs major venues in London's West End and New York's Broadway.
General manager Jo Ager said the restoration was "absolutely incredible".
"We simply cannot wait to throw the doors open, welcome people in and show this phenomenal venue off," she said.
Tour promoters had delayed events until later in the year "to ensure a safe environment for all who attend", she added.
The first acts will perform from the end of September.
The Grade II-listed, Art Deco theatre closed in 1997 after being used as a bingo hall for 20 years.
It was famed for hosting The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Buddy Holly, Tina Turner, and Morecambe and Wise.
Developers Jomast started work on what was to be a £4m restoration in 2011, to which the council allocated £1m.
The renovation uncovered problems with the roof, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lifts, plumbing, toilets and drainage.
The council took over in 2016 after work stalled. The final bill is expected to be more than £30m, with £22m coming from the local authority.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.