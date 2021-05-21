Middlesbrough nature reserve rape: Man charged
A man has been charged with raping another man in Middlesbrough.
The alleged attack happened at 19:30 BST on Thursday, 29 April, in an area known as the black path, which runs from Tees Barrage to Newport bridge, near to Maze Park Nature Reserve.
Cleveland Police launched an appeal for information and said there had been a "good response".
The 36-year-old man will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later, charged with rape.
