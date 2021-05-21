Natalie Saunders murder: Middlesbrough mother failed by authorities
A mother murdered by her boyfriend was failed by the "inadequate" response from authorities who did not properly protect her, a review has found.
Natalie Saunders, 33, was beaten and strangled by Stephen Charlton in October 2018 in Middlesbrough.
A domestic homicide review (DHR) found the response to the "escalating risks" lacked urgency and co-ordination.
Middlesbrough Community Safety Partnership, which commissioned the review, said it accepted the findings.
In the four months before she died, seven instances of domestic abuse were reported by witnesses and by Ms Saunders herself.
The report said a friend had told police after Ms Saunders died that "everyone knew he would kill her".
"I witnessed so many arguments and fights between them when they were walking past my house that it became normal to see," the friend said.
Immediate concern
Charlton had court orders preventing him contacting two other women he had abused and also had previous convictions for robbery and criminal damage.
But the review found agencies involved in supervising him and responding to Ms Saunders did not always share information or follow their own procedures.
A Claire's Law application took 13 weeks to be considered.
Cleveland Police often interviewed Ms Saunders with Charlton present. She would deny there had been abuse and no further action would be taken.
When Ms Saunders reported Charlton was withholding her phone, and no-one answered when police called back, they left it five days before calling again.
The fact Charlton then answered should have raised immediate concern, the report said.
"Actions which may have reduced the risks were not taken," it said.
Ms Saunders "did not receive the effective protection from a serial perpetrator of domestic abuse that she should have done", it concluded.
Ms Saunders was supervised by Durham and Tees Valley Community Rehabilitation Company but, when she missed her initial appointment, no action was taken for 40 days.
She was never seen in person despite them being aware domestic abuse had been reported, the review found.
It also found the National Probation Service, which was responsible for supervising Charlton after his release from prison on licence, did not see him for long periods.
His supervisor "failed to recognise or deal with the risks that the perpetrator presented", it found.
Community Safety Partnership chair Mieka Smiles said Middlesbrough Council was "determined to drive improvements in service response".
"We recognise there were complex factors that contributed to the vulnerable situation the victim was in before her death," she said.
