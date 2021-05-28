Nunthorpe councillor Jon Rathmell sentenced over misconduct case
A community councillor who forged documents to cover up his botching of a fireworks event has been sentenced.
Jon Rathmell, who has since stepped down from Nunthrope Community Council, admitted misconduct in a public office over mishandling the event in 2018.
Teesside Crown Court heard that the 42-year-old had let off fireworks himself after the firm he booked cancelled.
Rathmell, of Mallowdale, Nunthorpe, was given a two-year conditional discharge.
The court heard how Rathmell had been the chair, then vice-chair, of the Middlesbrough community council, when he set about organising the firework display with a budget of £1,500, up from £1,000 the previous year.
He booked a local firm to supply the fireworks but then it cancelled and Rathmell set the fireworks off himself rather than re-book for 6 November.
The court heard how Rathmell, who is still an Independent on Middlesbrough Council, then forged an email from the supplier, agreeing the 5 November booking.
He also bought £2,000 worth of fireworks and not the £1,500 agreed by the council, the court heard.
Rathmell persuaded the community council treasurer to withdraw £1,500 cash to pay the bill, but did not settle it immediately, instead forging another receipt from the firework supplier for £2,400.
'Impress colleagues'
Details of the forged documents emerged when the fireworks business owner met officials over the unpaid bill in July 2019 and the police were called in.
The court heard the £1,500 cash was in an envelope and he had not kept it for himself.
Paul Cleasby, defending, said Rathmell was of good character and heavily involved in public service during the lockdown.
Mr Cleasby said: "It is a bizarre set of circumstances where he has ruined his reputation and caused himself a whole host of problems because he didn't deal with something he couldn't deliver."
Recorder David Kelly accepted there was no financial motivation and said the damage to Rathmell's reputation was punishment enough.
The judge told him: "You were seeking to impress your colleagues by making promises you were unable to fulfil."
