Middlesbrough model project is 'Frankenstein's monster'
An artist from Middlesbrough has spent nine years creating an exact replica of part of the town.
Steve Waller says he has hand-painted one million miniature roof tiles to create the model using plans of the St Hilda's area dating back to the 1830s.
Mr Waller, known as the Michelangelo of Middlesbrough, said he spent an average of 12 hours a day on his labour of love while also caring for his mother.
He said it became like "Frankenstein's monster - a bit out of control".
The 8ft (2.4m) by 4ft (1.2m) model, which Mr Waller works on in his bedroom, features 300 terraced house and 50 municipal buildings hand-carved from balsa wood and resin and hand-painted.
It has been created using old street plans of the district which has now been demolished.
He said: "I put some plans on a table and started plotting with matchboxes and building it up to 3D.
"I started making little terraced houses and it just fascinated me how an object can change the whole aspect of something.
"But it's a bit like Frankenstein's monster - a bit out of control.
"I'll do it for another year, then I'll walk away and donate it to Middlesbrough Council to go on display."
Mr Waller said the town's mayor, Andy Preston, had been very supportive of his project.
Mr Preston said: "When it's finished, I would like it to be the centrepiece of an exhibition and gathering to celebrate that amazing part of Middlesbrough - an area that was so savagely demolished."