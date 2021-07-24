Coronavirus: Mum urges 'get jab' after son hospitalised
The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was hospitalised with Covid is urging people of all ages to get vaccinated.
Aiden spent several days in hospital fighting the virus and volunteered to take part in a national research trial.
The keen swimmer and gymnast from Hartburn in Stockton-on-Tees, made a fully recovery but his mother Jane said he gets tired easily.
She said it "infuriated" her when parents presumed their children would not get sick with the virus.
Aiden had been vomiting for days when he was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in December with a suspected appendicitis but tested positive for the virus.
He was diagnosed with paediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PIMS-TS) - a rare condition in children who have coronavirus that occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive.
'Organs in a battle'
While in hospital, Aiden volunteered to take part in the Recovery national research trial into potential treatments for the virus carried out by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.
He was given a randomised dose of intravenous immunoglobulin, which is being tested as a possible treatment for children.
Jane, 50, said: "The doctors told us that Aiden's body was fighting the virus and his organs were in a battle.
"A few hours after the treatment he started to pull around, he said he was starving which is always a good sign."
She said Aiden had made a full recovery, but got easily tired.
"I would urge everyone to get their vaccination. It infuriates me when I overhear parents saying 'my child won't get sick with the virus'.
"They don't know that. Mine certainly did."
'Threat to any age'
Alex Ramshaw, the trust's lead research nurse for the trial, said: "I am pleased to say that Aiden is the only child we have treated for Covid-19 in this study.
"His involvement in the trial was so valuable in building our knowledge of the impact these potential treatments may have on children.
"Aiden is a fit and healthy boy - but he still got Covid and it made him very unwell.
"His case proves that this virus is a threat to anyone of any age, it doesn't discriminate.
"We absolutely encourage every member of our staff and our community to receive the vaccine when they are invited."
