Hartlepool monkey statue to get 'explanatory sign'
- Published
Hartlepool's monkey statue is to be given a sign explaining its background amid fears it could offend visitors.
The statue represents a monkey that was said to have been mistaken for a French spy and hanged in the early 1800s.
The move follows a council report last year warning the figure could be "misused by those with differing agendas to portray Hartlepool as unfriendly towards foreigners".
The statue is thought to have been in place since the 1990s.
It has long been claimed a monkey was washed ashore having been the sole survivor of a French ship wrecked off the North East coast.
According to the story, people in the town convicted the animal of being a spy because they had never seen a Frenchman or a monkey.
Residents became known as "monkey hangers" with the Hartlepool United football team even calling its mascot H'angus the Monkey.
Now the council, as first reported by the Daily Telegraph, is "working on an interpretation of the Hartlepool monkey legend with the intention of installing an explanatory sign on the monkey statue at the Hartlepool Marina lock gates for the benefit of visitors".
"The statue does not belong to the council and is not on our land, but is believed to date back to the 1990s, a time when the Teesside Development Corporation was responsible for regenerating this area," a spokesman said.
"We have not received any complaints about the statue, and in fact it helps raise around £2,000 a year for charity thanks to the coins deposited within it by visitors.
"In putting up an explanatory sign, we intend to liaise closely with the marina's current owners, Hartlepool Marina Ltd."
The company has been approached for comment.
