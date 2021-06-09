Marske house fire: Murder arrest after man's body found
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a fire at a house.
Emergency services were called to a property in Wheatacre Close, Marske, just after 02:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Cleveland Police confirmed a man from the address was found dead and his family have been informed. His identity has not yet been released.
A spokesman for the force said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and remains in custody.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.