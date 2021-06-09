BBC News

Marske house fire: Murder arrest after man's body found

image captionCleveland Police confirmed a man from the address was found dead, but his identity has not yet been released

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a fire at a house.

Emergency services were called to a property in Wheatacre Close, Marske, just after 02:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police confirmed a man from the address was found dead and his family have been informed. His identity has not yet been released.

A spokesman for the force said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and remains in custody.

