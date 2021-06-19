Middlesbrough community transform rundown back alley
A community in Middlesbrough has come together to transform their rundown back alley into a safe family space.
Kasper Czarnocki and his wife Kinga were fed up of "rubbish, fly-tipping and pest infection" in their street and decided to do something about it.
They appealed on social media for help to transform Cromwell Street into an outside space they and their neighbours could enjoy.
Mrs Czarnocka said she hoped their efforts would inspire others.
The transformation began when Mr Czarnocki handed out posters to his neighbours and posted on social media about their project.
Neighbours, members of the community and mural artist Dan Walls pitched in to help revamp the space.
"We welcomed everybody with open arms - neighbours, kids, it was amazing, it was just like a day out for everybody," Mr Czarnocki said.
Plants, wall art, play areas and seating has made the alley a focal point for the community.
Mr Czarnocki said he was "fascinated" to see 50 people turn up to help on the final day of the project: "It won't get done itself, that's the big message to everybody, take the ownership, do it yourself.
"I certainly do have pride, yes... the amount of messages and comments and people coming forward wanting to participate, it was just amazing. I was like, 'wow, it can be done'.
The community applied for funding through Middlesbrough Council's Amazing Alley scheme to carry out some of the work.
Adam Parkinson, the council's senior neighbourhood development manager, said: "Sadly, many of the town's back alleys attract bad publicity due to fly-tipping and other anti-social behaviour, but this is a really positive resident-led scheme.
"The council is really proud to be supporting those who've already come forward and we'd encourage more to get in touch."
Resident Sheila, 73, said: "I love it, it's brilliant.
"I was lonely, no friends out the front and I didn't want to sit on the step on my own. So I just stayed indoors most of the time.
"It's changed my life."
