Vision25 appeals for £50,000 to revamp dream Stockton premises
- Published
A charity which helps young adults with learning disabilities is hoping to raise £50,000 to revamp their new "dream" home in Stockton.
Vision25 helps people realise their potential, boost their confidence and aims to make them as independent as possible in the community.
It hopes moving to a larger building in the high street will improve opportunities for those at the charity.
Service manager Paul Walmsely, said he "cannot stress how important it is".
"To have urban visibility, to be on the high street and not to be backed up out the way, I want us to be in the public image, I want our young guys to be seen every day for the public to understand what we do," he said.
"When we're on the high street and we have all the facilities we're just going to fly forward again," he added.
The charity has secured a long-term lease on the 16,000 sq ft vacant property from a private landlord, but needs about £50,000 to build a cafe, classroom, sensory unit, sports hall, shop and kitchen.
Matthew, who attends the charity a few days a week, said: "Please help us by sending some donations because we'd really like our new home.
"Thank you."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.