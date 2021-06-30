Stockton ward boundary changes 'absolutely scandalous'
Boundary changes that would see a ward cut in two have been called "absolutely scandalous"
The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) is conducting a review of council areas in England.
Its proposals for Stockton-on-Tees include dividing Fairfield, putting residents on either side of Bishopton Road West in different wards from 2023.
Councillor Bill Woodhead accused LGBC officials of "living in cocoons". The LGBC has been asked to comment.
Mr Woodhead, an independent, criticised commission officials for visiting the area virtually and not in person and said the new demarcation "bore no resemblance to the reality on the ground".
"We have people sitting there in their own little cocoons - some people call them ivory towers but I'll call them cocoons - instead of coming and talking to the people who are going to have to live with these decisions," he said.
'Disastrous effects'
The LGBC's proposed changes, if agreed, will see Fairfield split into Fairfield North and Elm Tree and Fairfield South, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The commission's report said changes across the borough were "a sensible reflection of communities, access routes, and the general geography of the area".
But Mr Woodhead, who was first elected to Stockton Council in 1973, told a council cabinet meeting the number of changes the ward had been through in the past had "disastrous effects".
Labour council leader Bob Cook said the authority had submitted proposals which would have "the least upset across the borough" but the LGBC planned changes in almost every ward.
He said its officials could not understand neighbourhoods without a physical visit and talking to residents.
A consultation on changes runs until 19 July.
