Disruption warning as Thornaby bridge repairs start
- Published
Motorists are being warned to expect disruption and diversions as work on a major road bridge starts.
Mandale Road bridge in Thornaby will be closed until 3 September for "essential" work to its underside, Stockton Council said.
The work should prolong the 40-year-old bridge's life by 25 years, the council added.
Diversions will be in place throughout the closure with access to Thornaby Station also affected.
Officials said access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout the closure, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mike Smith, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "The majority of the works are being carried out to the underside of the bridge but inevitably there will be some disruption while the road is closed for repair.
"We've scheduled most of the work to coincide with the summer holidays when traffic is usually lighter, and signed diversions will be in place for the duration of the closure.
"These essential repairs will strengthen the bridge and extend its life so that people can use it for many more years.
"We thank everyone for their patience while the works are carried out."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.