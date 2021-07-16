Hartlepool search continues for teenager missing in sea
A teenager has gone missing in the sea at Hartlepool sparking a major overnight search.
Cleveland Police said they would continue the search for the boy in the Steetley Pier area although the Coastguard has suspended its efforts "pending further information".
Hartlepool RNLI said it spent 13 hours searching overnight after receiving reports of a "swimmer in difficulty".
Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Thursday.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police are continuing to search for a missing teenage male after they received a report for the concern of his welfare yesterday.
"No further information will be provided at this time."
A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said they received multiple calls "concerned about a person in the water off Steetley Pier".
The coastguard's rescue team, RNLI lifeboats and a search and rescue helicopter were all involved in the search.
On Friday morning, the spokeswoman said: "The search has now been suspended pending further information."
Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Hornsey said they continued searching until they were instructed by the Humber Coastguard to stand down.
"Once again I have to praise the outstanding commitment and professionalism shown by the volunteer crew during the search," he said.
