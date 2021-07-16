Ex Cleveland Police media boss Will Green admits indecent child images
- Published
A former police communications boss has admitted making indecent images of children.
Will Green, 42, quit his job as head of corporate communications with Cleveland Police when he was charged with the offence.
Appearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court, he pleaded guilty to making 79 category C images at Wynyard near Hartlepool on 12 January.
He will be sentenced on 24 August after a probation report is prepared.
Janice Hall, defending, passed on references and a letter from the former communications boss, who had previously worked for Northumbria Police and Northumberland NHS Foundation Trust.
Deputy District Judge Thomas Moran told Green he would receive credit for his admission.
He added: "I have also read the letter and references which I am sure the court will consider very carefully on the next occasion, particularly your own letter which I can see it was not easy for you to write."
The judge told Green all sentencing options were open to the court.
Green, previously from Hexham, Northumberland, was granted unconditional bail.
'Let colleagues down'
Supt Paul Waugh from Cleveland Police's directorate of standards and ethics said Green's offence was not a "victimless crime" because "behind every illegal image of a child is a victim of child sexual abuse and exploitation who endures a lifetime of trauma".
He said the force took "swift action" against their former employee.
"Whilst the offences are not linked to his role, he was in a trusted position in policing, communicating about the core values that he did not uphold," he added.
"He has let his colleagues, partner agencies and local communities down."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.