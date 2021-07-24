Ingleby Barwick collision: Child dies after being hit by vehicle
- Published
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle on Teesside, police have confirmed.
Officers said the collision happened in Wellbrook Close, Ingleby Barwick, at about 12:55 BST on Friday.
The youngster was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital where they died. No further details have been released.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said inquiries into the collision were ongoing.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of the child at this extremely distressing time and they are being supported by officers," a police statement said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.