England manager Gareth Southgate given freedom of Middlesbrough
England manager Gareth Southgate has been granted the freedom of Middlesbrough for the way he led his side to the Euro 2020 final.
Southgate, who played for Middlesbrough from 2001 to 2006 before managing the club for three years, was made an honorary freeman of the borough by Middlesbrough Council.
Labour councillor Matthew Storey said Southgate, 50, who was born in Watford, is "one of us on Teesside".
The FA has been contacted for comment.
Previous recipients of the honour include Boro's chairman Steve Gibson, artist Mackenzie Thorpe and Olympic swimmer Jack Hatfield.
Mr Storey said Southgate had a "proud record" captaining Middlesbrough and lifting the League Cup in 2004, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Having guided England to the Euros final, which they lost to Italy on penalties, Southgate had "written his name into our national story", Mr Storey said.
"This is a team moulded in the manager's own image, it's not a team of superstars detached from the fans but a team of young, talented, hard-working lads with no ego who the English public can relate to and believe in."
Mr Storey said Southgate was a "true leader" when it came to players taking the knee to oppose racism.
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said a public poll found almost 90% of the 1,768 responders supported giving Southgate the honour.
But not all councillors were in favour including former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jim Platt, who said the award should go to people "born in Middlesbrough".
Mr Preston said Southgate has a "really strong connection with the town", adding: "He did something really remarkable that I have never seen before, he united the nation."
