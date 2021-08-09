BBC News

Hartlepool fishing boat skipper rescued from burning vessel

image sourceRNLI Tom Collins
image captionThe burning fishing boat later sank off the coast of Hartlepool

The skipper of a fishing boat had to be rescued after his vessel burst into flames.

RNLI lifeboat crews were called out shortly after 10:00 BST when flares were fired from the boat off the coast of Hartlepool.

Rescuers arrived within minutes to the 21ft (6.4m) fishing coble which was well alight.

An RNLI spokesman said the skipper had been rescued by another fishing boat crew before the boat sank.

Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority, Steve Pounder, said: "Once again a rapid response from the volunteer crew members meant we were quickly on scene to assist and keep the area clear of other vessels whilst the tug extinguished the fire.

"The inshore lifeboat later recovered some debris from the sea."

