Bilsdale transmitter fire: TV and radio disrupted in 1m homes
- Published
Radio and TV receptions across more than a million homes have been hit by a fire at a transmission station.
The blaze at Bilsdale on the North York Moors is affecting Freeview and FM radio, but some stations are still online and on DAB.
North Yorkshire Fire Service said smoke was billowing from the mast, which is 315 metres (1,032ft) tall.
Teesside, North Yorkshire and parts of County Durham are affected but BBC TV can still be watched on the iPlayer.
Cable and satellite platforms are also unaffected.
A BBC spokesman said: "We're in close contact with the company that runs the transmitter who are working on restoring services.
"For those in the affected area, BBC Tees is still available on BBC Sounds, online and on DAB, as are the BBC's other radio stations."
People in Northallerton in North Yorkshire also reported losing their TFM signal on DAB.
'Difficult circumstances'
A fire service spokesman said six crews at the scene had been "working hard to control the fire in difficult circumstances".
He added: "We ask that members of the public do not go near to the site, particularly as this area has limited access and we need to be able to move vehicles and people around to help fight the fire."
The tower was built in 1969 and provides coverage for homes across northern England, from Tadcaster round to Leyburn, then up to Seaham and most of the way down the coast to Filey.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.