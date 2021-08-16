Darlington girl, 11, shot twice 'with pellet gun'
- Published
An 11-year-old girl has been shot in the back and leg with what is believed to have been a pellet gun.
The youngster was struck in Derwent Street, Darlington, at about 18:50 BST on Sunday.
Durham Police said she was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The force is reviewing CCTV footage and officers are making house-to-house inquiries in an effort to track down the person responsible.
Sgt James Woodcock described it as "a very concerning incident".
