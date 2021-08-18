Stockton's Mandale Road bridge to open two weeks early
A road bridge is to reopen on Sunday two weeks ahead of schedule after repairs were completed.
Mandale Road bridge in Stockton was closed in July for essential works which were due to end on 3 September.
Stockton Council said works on the topside of the bridge had been completed but repairs on the underside will still need to be carried out overnight at weekends until February.
The works should extend the 40-year-old bridge's life by 25 years.
Mike Smith, the council's cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "The repairs and maintenance to the top side of the bridge are now complete and the temporary road closure will be lifted this weekend.
"Not only is this great news for residents and local businesses but it also marks the end of the first phase of essential repairs to strengthen the bridge and protect it for the future.
"We thank everyone so far for their patience."
