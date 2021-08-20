Bilsdale transmitter fire: New mast gives more homes TV service
- Published
A new mast has been installed to boost TV coverage for those left without service after a transmitter fire.
The Bilsdale blaze also impacted Freeview, DAB, and FM radio signals for a million people a fortnight ago.
The 49ft (15m) mast in Arncliffe Wood, plus further work at one at Eston Nab, should provide signal to about 200,000 households across Darlington, Barnard Castle, Richmond, Leyburn, and Masham.
Mast operator Arqiva said its engineers were "working around the clock".
A 260ft (80m) temporary mast at the site on the North York Moors is anticipated to be working by 28 August.
Viewers who have not been able to receive a service, or who received a patchy one, are advised to retune to see if they can receive the new transmissions.
They can also be directed to advice here.
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.