Attempted murder arrest after Middlesbrough cyclists hit by car
- Published
A cyclist suffered serious head injuries when he and another cyclist were struck by a car, police have said.
The 37-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were reportedly hit by a white Vauxhall Insignia at about 21:00 BST on Saturday in Homerton Road and Gribdale Road in Middlesbrough.
The man is in a critical condition in James Cook University Hospital while the woman suffered minor injures.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Officers believe that the collision was a deliberate act and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV of the incident or the white Vauxhall Insignia in the area around the time of the collision, to get in touch."
The arrested man remains in police custody at this time, the spokeswoman added.
