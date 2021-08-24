Ex-Cleveland Police media boss sentenced over indecent images
- Published
A police communications manager who made indecent images of children has been sentenced to a 24-month community order.
John William Green - known as Will - was head of corporate communications with Cleveland Police.
However, he left when he was charged earlier this year.
He was sentenced at Teesside Magistrates' Court after admitting making 79 category C images at Wynyard, near Hartlepool, in January.
It is understood he has since moved.
The 42-year-old had also worked for Northumbria Police and Northumberland NHS Foundation Trust.
Following the sentencing, Supt Paul Waugh, from Cleveland Police's directorate of standards and ethics, said the force took "swift action" against their former employee by seizing computers and other items.
"Whilst the offences are not linked to his role, he was in a trusted position in policing, communicating about the core values that he did not uphold," he added.
"He has let his colleagues, partner agencies and local communities down."
Green was also sentenced to 40 rehabilitation activity days and a five-year notification requirement.
He was attacked as he left the court building shortly before 14:45 GMT.
Cleveland Police said a 44-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.