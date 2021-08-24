Bilsdale transmitter fire: Temporary TV mast delayed
Work to return services to TV viewers following a transmitter fire has been delayed by a legal wrangle.
A million people were affected by the blaze at Bilsdale earlier this month.
Services have resumed for many, but a 260ft (80m) temporary mast at the site on the North York Moors was anticipated to be working by 28 August to help those still without a signal.
However, a spokesman said securing access to the site had been "taking longer" than initially anticipated.
Mast operator Arqiva said it would therefore not be able to meet its target date but that talks were ongoing with the landowner to reach an agreement.
'Doing everything we can'
A spokesman said: "The remaining stages of our plan require access to the original mast site to deliver materials, build and commission the temporary 80-metre mast which would expand TV services to the vast majority of households.
"We are making representations to the court as to the severity and the urgency of the situation but we are in the hands of the judicial system currently.
"We continue to speak to the landowner to see if we can reach an access agreement whilst the application is being processed. We are doing everything we can to move this forward as quickly as possible and are seeking the assistance of everybody involved to accelerate the process."
Freeview, whose services were among those affected, said it shared viewers' "disappointment" that the temporary mast had been delayed and added it would keep people up to date with information and guidance via its website and social media channels.
Viewers who have not been able to receive a service, or who received a patchy one, have previously been advised to retune to see if they could receive new transmissions.
They can also be directed to advice here.
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.
