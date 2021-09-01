Hartlepool journalist killed in Ghana robbery
- Published
A British journalist has been shot and killed in an armed robbery in Ghana, his employer has said.
Syed Taalay Ahmed, 31, from Hartlepool, was working for Muslim Television Ahmadiyaa International (MTA) when his vehicle was ambushed on 23 August.
A spokesman said Ghanaian police killed two suspects in an "encounter" while four others were arrested.
Mr Taalay Ahmed, who studied journalism at the University of Sunderland, is survived by his wife and two children.
A spokesman for MTA said: "He was a much loved member of the MTA team and produced a series of faith-inspiring documentaries and programmes.
"We will miss him every day and strive to build upon the great work he did."
The network said the journalist was in Ghana filming a documentary that "highlighted the charity works conducted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim community".
At about 19:00 local time, the car he was in was ambushed by armed robbers who opened fire, hitting Mr Taalay Ahmed and a Ghanaian colleague, before making off with some possessions and money.
He was declared dead at the Tamale Teaching Hospital a short while later and his body is due to be repatriated to the UK on Wednesday.
