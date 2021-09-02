Cleveland Police: Plans to cut council tax for specials faces row
- Published
A call for local authorities to cut council tax bills for special constables has sparked opposition from civic and charity chiefs.
Cleveland police and crime commissioner Steve Turner has asked councils to reduce the annual rate by 20% to boost volunteer officer numbers.
At the Safer Stockton Partnership, councillor Steve Nelson said he rejected the plan as it was "divisive".
Mr Turner said he would "not be deterred in my pursuit" of the idea.
Mr Nelson said he would be asking the commissioner at the next police and crime panel why he could not use his budget "as other commissioners have done elsewhere in the country" to increase numbers.
Mr Turner wants to treble the number of special constables across the Cleveland force in the coming years.
In July he told the Cleveland police and crime panel the 20% tax cut would apply to about 16 individuals per local authority in Cleveland at a cost of "a couple of hundred quid" per person.
But the move was opposed in Stockton in July by 35 votes to 16.
Jon Carling, chief executive of voluntary group Catalyst, said there were lots of volunteers in the town who were not eligible for council tax cuts.
Council surveys show there were about 25,000 people in the borough who volunteer once a month.
Mr Carling said: "They don't get council tax reductions and wouldn't expect it. I think we'd really query why special constables would be different to that.
"That's not to decry the job special constables do - they do an excellent job, there should be more, and we support that as an objective.
"But I would not support council tax reductions."
After the partnership meeting, Mr Turner said he respected the view of the panel members but he believed the responsibilities of Cleveland's specials meant the role was "incomparable to almost any other volunteer organisation in the country".
The commissioner added: "I had hoped that our councils would be willing to work on this with me but it seems that will not be the case.
"I will not be deterred in my pursuit of delivering an exceptional police force for Cleveland and will ensure that this element of my plan comes to fruition despite the refusal of our councils to support my request."
