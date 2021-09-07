Sophie Moss death: Sam Pybus jailed for choking woman
- Published
A man has been jailed for choking a woman to death during sex.
Sophie Moss was found unconscious at home in Darlington, County Durham, on 7 February and later died in hospital.
Married Sam Pybus - who had been seeing Ms Moss, who had physical and mental health issues, for three years - had been drunk and could not remember what happened, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Pybus, 32, who previously admitted her manslaughter was jailed for four years and eight months.
Sentencing him, Judge Paul Watson QC, said he accepted Pybus, of Water View, Middleton St George, Darlington, did not intend to kill and his remorse was genuine.
Ms Moss, 33, a mother of two boys who lived alone, also had a history of alcohol misuse, the court was told.
In a victim statement her brother James Moss said: "She was joyous, vibrant, funny, talented and fearless, unless she saw a spider."
He recalled receiving a call from their mother to say the "worst possible thing had happened" and he cried inconsolably.
'Taken advantage of'
Her brother said: "Somehow we must come to terms with never knowing the full circumstances.
"We will never be able to shake the belief that whatever the nature of their relationship, and her role in it, that she was a victim, taken advantage of and exploited, and was subjected to an entirely avoidable and infinitely tragic end."
Daniel Parkington, the father of her two boys who are five and six, said: "They have been given a life sentence.
"It's not fair and it never will be."
Pybus was originally charged with murder but the court heard a Home Office pathologist found that the amount of pressure applied to Ms Moss's neck was towards the lower end of cases which resulted in death.
There was no sign of any other violence used or evidence of a fight, the hearing was told.
Pybus had been seeing Ms Moss for sex about six times a year for three years without his wife's knowledge, the court heard.
He had drunk 24 bottles of Amstel lager over 10 hours, and after his wife went to bed he drove to Ms Moss's flat.
At 04:43 GMT on 7 February he then drove to Darlington police station and told staff he believed he had strangled Ms Moss in her flat.
He told detectives that during sex he would apply pressure to her neck, "an act he said she encouraged", but added he would never hurt her, Mr Wright said.
However, Pybus told police that day he could only remember waking up in his boxer shorts and finding Ms Moss unconscious.
Mr Wright said Pybus told detectives that "he must have strangled her but couldn't remember doing so".
The defendant had not given first aid and instead went to his car and thought about what to do for 15 minutes before driving to the police station, the court was told.
Detectives found no evidence of an argument or any reason for Pybus to harm Ms Moss, the prosecution said.
The claim she encouraged strangulation during sex was backed up by her long-term partner, the court heard.
Sam Green QC, defending, said during meetings Pybus did not have self-pity "but emotions of self-disgust and the difficulties of living with that he had done".
'Tragically demonstrates'
The judge told Pybus: "This was a case in which you were voluntarily intoxicated, unable to judge the situation and perhaps to have stopped when it was obvious that you had gone too far."
He said: "It was obviously dangerous conduct, whether consensual or otherwise.
"Dangerous in the sense that any compression of the neck creates an obvious risk of brain damage or worse as this case so tragically demonstrates."
After sentencing Det Ch Insp Andy Reynolds, from Durham Constabulary, said: "Although nothing can ever bring Sophie back, I hope today's result will offer them some comfort and help them to come to terms with their devastating loss."