Nunthorpe man Jeffrey Amer killed in A171 crash
A motorbike rider who was killed in a collision with a car was a "devoted family man" with a "passion for motorcycling", his family has said.
Jeffrey Amer, 58, and from Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough, died on the A171 on the edge of the North York Moors on Thursday.
Cleveland Police said his Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was in collision with a grey VW Golf at about 18:30 BST at the junction of West Lane near Moorsholm.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
In a statement released through police, Mr Amer's family said: "Devoted family man Jeffrey Amer tragically lost his life on 9 September.
"The 58-year-old former steelworker had a passion for motorcycling and the MotoGP."
