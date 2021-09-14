Teesside TV and radio disruption warning amid mast work
- Published
TV and radio services across Teesside could be disrupted on Tuesday as work at a transmitter is carried out.
The Eston Nab transmitter, which was boosted after the Bilsdale mast fire, will undergo an investigation into interference.
This could see the mast turned off up to 20 times for up to a minute at a time between 10:00 and 16:00 BST.
This would affect Teesside's digital TV and radio services as well as BBC Radio Tees FM in Teesside and Darlington.
Mast operator Arqiva said the work was being carried out by Ofcom "to identify an interference issue on site".
A spokesman said: "Various outages will be required on all services on site to identify the cause of the interference."
Further advice regarding services can be found here.
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.