Middlesbrough brain surgery patient left with clip under skin
A surgical clip was left under a patient's skin following an operation on their brain, it has been revealed.
It happened at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital in July and was recorded as a "never event", defined as serious but preventable.
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the patient involved was not harmed by the error.
A spokeswoman said a new process to document clips had been introduced "to help prevent similar occurrences".
She described the "skin clip" as an object "which is used in complex neurosurgical procedures to assist in surgical visibility and reducing blood loss".
"The patient suffered no harm and the clip was removed while they were still in hospital as part of an already-planned second operation," she added.
Wrongly retained objects
The mistake was revealed in a performance report although few details were given, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The document said eliminating so-called never events was a "quality priority" over the next 12 months.
The trust reported eight events in 2020-21 and six in 2019-20.
NHS England published a revised policy for never events in February, setting out how they should be identified, investigated and responded to.
Nearly 230 such incidents happened in the health service between 1 April and 30 November last year, including 52 where objects had been wrongly retained in patients' bodies.
