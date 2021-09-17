Dorman Long tower to be demolished after listed status revoked
An industrial tower is to be demolished after a last-minute conservation listing was overturned.
Plans to destroy the Dorman Long structure on the former Redcar steelworks site were revealed by Redcar and Cleveland Council a week ago.
However, within hours of the announcement, Historic England granted it Grade II-listed status.
But it has since been stripped of that protection after the intervention of new Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.
South Tees Development Corporation was hoping to bulldoze the tower - built in the 1950s to store coal - this weekend.
But that date has been pushed back for a few weeks, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) and the Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen had lodged an appeal against the listed status, alongside a request to the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to intervene.
Mr Houchen said: "I would like to send a message to those that think trying to stop these developments is the right thing to do - our heritage does not lie in a rotting coal bunker, our heritage lies in the people that built this great region.
"It lies in the structures that stand tall across the world, from The Shard, Sydney Harbour Bridge and One World Trade Centre."
Campaigners against the destruction had argued the tower was a monument to Teesside's industrial past.
However, correspondence seen by the LDRS showed that Ms Dorries had judged the building "not of sufficient architectural or historic interest to merit listing".
She ruled that the loss of fabric from the building reduced its architectural interest - and made it "essentially a functional structure".
'Demolition likely'
The tower sits near the South Bank coke oven battery on the former Redcar steelworks site.
The ovens will now make way for a new wind turbine manufacturing facility being built by LM Wind, a subsidiary of GE renewable energy.
A statement from Historic England said: "We recognise the importance of the public benefits that will come from the remediation and planned regeneration of the whole Teesworks site.
"We also accept, with regret, that demolition of the tower is now likely to proceed but we are keen to continue supporting local partners as works progress."
