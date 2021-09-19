Dorman Long tower demolished in overnight explosion
An industrial tower, described by some as a symbol of Teesside's industrial heritage, has been demolished overnight.
The Dorman Long structure on the former Redcar steelworks site was granted Grade II listed status shortly after plans were announced to flatten it.
But this was then quashed by new culture secretary Nadine Dorries.
The Brutalist-style concrete structure was brought down by a controlled explosion in the early hours.
Campaigners against the destruction had argued it was a monument to Teesside's industrial past.
But Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said if it had been allowed to remain, it "would have cost the taxpayer in excess of £9m".
The South Tees Development Corporation said the overnight work was to ensure there was no disruption to train services on the nearby railway line.
It added: "This is all part of our redevelopment work to make the site investor-ready so that the major projects that will bring jobs for local people can progress as smoothly and quickly."
