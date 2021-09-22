BBC News

Marske flat fire body find not being treated as murder

image captionCleveland Police launched a murder inquiry after the discovery of Steven McGowan's body

A flat fire in which a man's body was found is no longer being treated as a murder investigation, police said.

The body of Steven McGowan, 47, was discovered by firefighters in Wheatacre Close in Marske in the early hours of 9 June.

Following the results of a forensic investigation and extensive inquiries, police said they were satisfied the death was not suspicious.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Police added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the property and has been released under investigation.

