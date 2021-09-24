Vicky Glass murder: Police to reinvestigate 21-year-old case
- Published
Police are to reinvestigate the murder of a woman 21 years ago and say they have "significant new lines" of inquiry.
Vicky Glass, 21, was last seen being dropped off by a taxi driver in Middlesbrough on 24 September 2000.
Her body was found in a stream at Danby, in North Yorkshire, six weeks later.
Four people have been arrested in connection with her murder since 2000, but all were released without charge.
In 2018, Cleveland Police's Historic Investigation Unit was given additional funding by the Home Office to look at the case.
Now on the 21st anniversary of her last sighting, the force said a newly formed team would "actively reinvestigate her death using new forensic techniques".
It also plans to speak to potential witnesses and examine more than 2,000 hours of CCTV footage.
'Been through turmoil'
Officers said Ms Glass was pressured into prostitution to fund her heroin addiction and that "this continues to be a line of enquiry for police to establish who she may have been with when she died".
Det Ch Insp Peter Carr said: "Much work has been carried out over the last 12 months on Vicky's case, including a detailed review of the original investigation.
"This review identified over 300 recommendations, with the main one being that a reinvestigation should be undertaken.
"We have new and significant lines of enquiry and will be speaking to people connected to the case and trawling through CCTV from the time period to help us with any new leads."
Police have launched a website - vickyglass.co.uk - in an effort to gather information.
In a statement, Ms Glass's family said they felt her loss "every day" and appealed for help to give them "some hope of healing".
"She deserves justice and hope that this reinvestigation puts those responsible behind bars.
"Vicky was loved deeply by us, and as a family we have been through turmoil especially as mam Deborah passed away without any answers, knowing Vicky's killer is out there and people have information that they are not coming forward with."
