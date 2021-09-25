BBC News

Teesside International Airport runway closed following light aircraft incident

Published
image captionAn airport spokesperson said: "We would like to thank the emergency services, on site staff for their quick response."

A pilot and two passengers have been taken to hospital following an incident involving a light aircraft at Teesside International Airport.

A spokesperson said the incident happened at 09:39 GMT on Saturday and those onboard were taken to hospital.

Durham Police said officers were on scene and the runway has been closed while an investigation is carried out.

An eye witness said: "I turned around and then the engine just cut out, I'd say they were about 100ft high."

Several flights have been diverted to Newcastle International Airport.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.