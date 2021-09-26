Teesside Airport to reopen following light aircraft incident
Teesside International Airport is to reopen following an incident involving a light aircraft.
A pilot and two passengers were taken to James Cook University Hospital after the incident at 09:39 BST on Saturday. One patient suffered serious injuries.
A spokesperson said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Branch have concluded their work at the site and the aircraft has now been removed.
The airport will reopen on Monday morning to resume normal operations.
In a statement, the airport said: "It has been a difficult weekend for everyone involved in the incident. We would like to thank our amazing customers who have been so understanding while the airport has remained closed.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the three people on board the aircraft at the time who remain in hospital."
On Saturday, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service general manager Rob Cherrie, said the light aircraft "had taken off then come back down again very quickly" and fire crews had been "forced to cut the three people out of the plane".
The North East Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, an officer and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.
Several flights were diverted to Newcastle International Airport.
