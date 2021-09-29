Mark Robinson death: Man arrested on suspicion of Redcar murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who died more than a year after being attacked.
Mark Robinson, 40, suffered a head injury when he was assaulted in Station Road, Redcar, on 28 July 2020. He died on 5 August.
Cleveland Police said a 23-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed.
A 33-year-old man was arrested last year on suspicion of assault and remains under investigation.
Det Supt Helen Barker, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "Mark's caring family have been devastated by his death and I am appealing on their behalf for anyone with information to speak to us."
A statement from Mr Robinson's family said: "Mark was a much-loved son, brother and uncle and treasured by our whole family.
"We cannot describe how difficult the past year has been and we are all devastated by Mark's death."
