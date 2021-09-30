Teenage driver killed in Stockton four-car crash
A 19-year-old man has died after the car he was driving was in a crash with three others near Stockton.
He was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa on the A177 near Thorpe Thewles when it crashed at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday, Cleveland Police said.
The Corsa was in collision with a grey Peugeot 308 and white Mini Cooper before hitting a silver VW Touran on the opposite carriageway.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the crash.
Police have not said what they were arrested on suspicion of.
The driver of the VW Touran was taken to hospital for treatment although their condition is unknown.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the Corsa, Mini Cooper and Peugeot 308, including when they were being driven on the A689 towards the A177.
