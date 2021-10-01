Covid causing toll on children's mental health on Teesside
The pandemic is having a worrying toll on children's mental health, health bosses on Teesside have said.
Referrals to Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust's Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) have risen by almost one third.
There were 2,702 in the first quarter of 2021-22 compared to 2,084 the previous year.
It blamed Covid and lockdowns for increased loneliness and worries about the future.
The figures were included in a presentation delivered to Redcar and Cleveland Council's children and families scrutiny committee.
It also heard the trust expected to see further young people presenting with mental health and/or emotional wellbeing needs.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that despite increased demand, youngsters faced less of an average wait for their first appointment with Teesside-based CAMHS - just over four weeks compared to the national average of eight weeks.
'Upside down'
However, those waiting for a specialist autism assessment faced a two year wait in Redcar and Cleveland.
The trust said: "[This is] below expected standard and further impact [is] likely to be seen in the short term as a result of high levels of staff absence in 2021."
There was a "keeping in touch" process to monitor for any changes in need and to signpost to other sources of support, and manage risk.
It added: "Young people's mental health and emotional wellbeing is everybody's business.
"Further transformation is needed with health, social care and education working together on all aspects of children, young people and family well being."
The trust was also coordinating with primary care networks the placement of CAMHS practitioners into GP practices.
NHS England said there was "no doubt that the pandemic had turned children and young people's lives upside down", and it was in the process of significantly expanding access to services to ensure they receive quick access to care.
