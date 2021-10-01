Middlesbrough man in court over 22 rape charges
- Published
A Middlesbrough man has appeared in court charged with 22 counts of rape.
Tom Rodwell, 31, is accused of carrying out the attacks in Middlesbrough, Billingham and Stockton between September 2017 and October 2019.
No pleas were entered when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court and he was remanded in custody.
Mr Rodwell, who has also been charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour, will appear at Teesside Crown Court on 28 October.
