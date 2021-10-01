Durham man killed in four-car crash was adored son
- Published
A man who died in a four-car crash was an "adored son", his family have said.
Blaine Darnell, 19, from Durham, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which collided with three other cars on the A177 between Thorpe Thewles and Stockton on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the crash although police have not said what for.
Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses.
Mr Darnell's Corsa struck a grey Peugeot 308 and white Mini Cooper before hitting a silver VW Touran on the opposite carriageway at about 19:30 BST.
A police spokesman said Mr Darnell's family were "heartbroken" at the loss of their "adored son and brother".
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the Corsa, Mini Cooper and Peugeot 308, including when they were being driven on the A689 towards the A177.
