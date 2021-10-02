Middlesbrough cyclist death: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a cyclist who died days after being hit by a car.
Carl Eland, 37, from North Ormesby in Middlesbrough, was left with serious head injuries and died later in hospital.
He had been cycling with a 24-year-old woman who was not seriously injured.
They were hit between Homerton Road and Gribdale Road in Middlesbrough in August. A burnt-out white Vauxhall Insignia was found abandoned nearby.
The 20-year-old man is due to appear before Teesside magistrates later.
Another 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released on police bail.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.