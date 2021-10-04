Farmers urged to look for missing man among workers
- Published
Farmers are being urged to look for a missing man among their workforce.
Norman Lamb, who is also known as Peter, was last seen at Sainsbury's in Bishop Auckland on 29 June and his family are "devastated" by his disappearance, Durham Police said.
Insp Adam Norris said Mr Lamb may have taken a job at a farm, in exchange for board and lodging, in order to stay "under the radar".
Mr Lamb, 51, is 6ft 2in (1.88m) tall, with brown eyes and dark thinning hair.
Mr Norris said: "Peter's family have not seen or heard from him for more than three months - he appears to have just vanished and his family are understandably devastated at his disappearance.
"We are asking farmers and landowners to check whether they have employed him on a board and lodging basis.
"This would allow him to receive an income and accommodation while essentially remaining under the radar.
"We have carried out an extensive and thorough investigation to try and trace Peter, but have so far found no signs which may indicate where he is."
It is believed he was wearing a dark blue or black T-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers when he went missing.
