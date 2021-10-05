Rare Steiff teddy bear sells at auction for £3,200
A rare early 20th Century Steiff teddy bear has been sold at auction for £3,200.
The 114-year-old, German-made toy had attracted interest in bidders from the USA and France.
Toy and collectables specialist Vectis, in Thornaby, Teesside, said there were six commission bids, four telephone bids as well as internet bids.
The cinnamon-coloured bear was sold by the family of the niece of his original owner, who was given the bear in 1908.
The bear, named Ted, was given to Ileene Ruth Smith, who lived in Harrow, Middlesex, on her 7th birthday on 4 October 1908.
Few Steiff toys were imported from Germany at the time and the bear would have been considered a luxury.
It was Ileene's companion during World War Two and accompanied her on many nights in air raid shelters while she lived in London serving in the War Ministry organising the North Atlantic Convoys, Vectis said.
An estimated sale price between £800 and £1,200 had been expected but the toy cost its new owner a total of £3,840, including the auctioneer's commission.
Although the identity of the bidder has not been disclosed the bear will stay in the UK.
