Middlesbrough cyclist death: Second man charged with murder
A second man has been charged with murder over the death of a cyclist who was struck by a car.
Carl Eland, from North Ormesby, was cycling with a woman when they were hit between Homerton Road and Gribdale Road in Middlesbrough on 21 August.
The 37-year-old suffered head injuries and died later in hospital. The woman was not seriously injured.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later.
Another 20-year-old man has also previously been charged with murder and is due to stand trial in February.
