Spennymoor police pursuit officer will not face charges
- Published
A police officer will not face prosecution over the death of a man who was hit by a patrol car during a pursuit.
Kelvin Bainbridge's Nissan Primera was followed when it failed to stop in Spennymoor, County Durham, in October 2019.
The 19-year-old got out of the moving car, which then crashed, and he was hit by the marked police vehicle.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided not to authorise any charges.
The case had been referred to the CPS by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
An IOPC spokesman described Mr Bainbridge's death as a "tragedy that had a devastating impact in the local community".
Durham Police said: "This incident has now been subject to detailed examination by two independent bodies over the last two years, resulting in a finding that the officer in question should face no further action.
"As the case will now be the subject to an inquest on a date yet to be determined, we would not wish to make any further comment in advance of that hearing."
The IOPC previously stated the six-minute pursuit was authorised.
