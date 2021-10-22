Cleveland Police distances itself from Yarm Fair violence warning
A police force has distanced itself from messages sent out by schools warning of "a significant threat of serious violence" at a local fair.
Information said to come from Cleveland Police was sent to parents on Teesside.
The emails mentioned "weapons" and "gang wars" said police expected violence at Yarm Fair.
The force said it had not provided the "wording of the message" but one school said its email was sent "following a conversation with the police".
Conyers School said it worked "closely with the police" regarding community safety concerns.
"This message was issued following a conversation with the police and we are aware that they have since provided reassurance in relation to it," a spokesperson said.
'Safe and enjoyable'
Cleveland Police said it would not want anyone "to be unduly worried about any violence" at the fair, which is on until Saturday.
"Police have been made aware of a message circulating regarding Yarm Fair, claiming to be on behalf of Cleveland Police," a spokesperson said.
"The wording of the message was not provided by the force.
"As in previous years, officers will be present at the fair and are working closely with Stockton Borough Council Community Safety Team to ensure that the event remains safe and enjoyable for members of the public."
Egglescliffe School was one of a number of schools to distribute the message to parents but quickly sent a second email correcting it.
"This information has been circulated to schools from an unknown source and has not been circulated by Cleveland Police," the second email said.
The school declined to comment.
