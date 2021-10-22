Driver dies weeks after three-vehicle A177 collision
A man has died weeks after a collision involving three vehicles on Teesside.
Trevor Knowles, who was driving a Skoda, suffered serious injuries on the A177 just north of Thorpe Thewles, near Stockton-on-Tees, on 6 October.
The 62-year-old, from the Great Ayton area, has now died in hospital, Cleveland Police said.
The driver of a Vauxhall Astra was injured, but has now been released from hospital, but no-one in the third vehicle, a Ford Transit van, was hurt.
Cleveland Police urged anyone who may have seen the collision or may have dash cam footage of the incident to contact the force.
