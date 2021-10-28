Andrew Stones: Investigation continues to find Stockton man
Police are appealing for help in trying to trace a man who vanished a year ago.
Andrew Stones, 42, from Stockton was last seen on 28 October 2020 on Norton Road, close to the Buffs Social Club, at about midday.
Earlier this year police launched a murder inquiry based on information available to detectives at the time, although no one has ever been charged.
His family said they loved him and just wanted him to come home.
Andrew's mum, Trisha Stones, said: "Andrew, I really, really miss you. I really want you back. I still have your Christmas presents from last year.
"If anyone has any information or knows anything, please come forward to police."
His father David Stones said: "Andy, it's now a year since you went missing, if you can see or hear this I want you to desperately get in touch with me, your mum, or the police.
"Nothing is unfixable, you can talk to me and your mum about anything and we can try to sort things out.
"Always know that you have a mum, dad, sisters and brother who care for you, and we will continue to love you no matter what."
After Mr Stones disappeared, police carried out house-to-house inquiries, CCTV trawls and searches of open land and commercial premises.
Two men were previously arrested on suspicion of murder and were later released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said: "We remain focused on finding out what has happened to him and continue to appeal to anyone who has information regarding Andrew's disappearance to call us."
